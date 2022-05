We Are China

Animal shelter closes in Shanghai

Ecns.cn) 11:54, May 27, 2022

Volunteers take a pet dog home from a makeshift shelter in Shanghai, May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Shanghai's first makeshift shelter for animals closed on Thursday. The pet shelter received 55 animals when their owners were in quarantine.

The last pet dog leaves the makeshift shelter in Shanghai, May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A volunteer holding a cat attends the closing ceremony for the makeshift shelter for animals in Shanghai, May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

A staff member disinfects the makeshift shelter in Shanghai, May 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

