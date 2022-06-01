Home>>
Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients closes
(Xinhua) 08:30, June 01, 2022
Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows a view of the makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The convention center-turned makeshift hospital, Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients during the latest resurgence of infections, closed down on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
