Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients closes

Xinhua) 08:30, June 01, 2022

Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows a view of the makeshift hospital at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in east China's Shanghai. The convention center-turned makeshift hospital, Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients during the latest resurgence of infections, closed down on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

