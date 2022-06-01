Shanghai's largest temporary COVID-19 hospital closes

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The largest temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in Shanghai during the latest resurgence of infections was closed on Tuesday.

The hospital, which was set up in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), started to receive patients on April 9. More than 174,000 patients in the megacity received treatment there during the outbreak.

The last group of patients left the hospital on Monday.

Data shows that the highest number of patients in the hospital in a single day was 46,902, with the highest number of patients admitted in a single day at 11,532. The average hospital stay was 7.4 days.

Another temporary hospital, which was the first of its kind during the recent outbreak and set up in the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, was closed last week.

Shanghai reported nine confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, the municipal health commission said on Tuesday.

