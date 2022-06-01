We Are China

Shanghai restores normal life

Ecns.cn) 14:48, June 01, 2022

Cars run on a street in downtown Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. Shanghai gradually restored production and daily life starting on Wednesday as the current COVID-19 wave was under control. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

Residents exercise in the morning at Nanjing Road, Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

A staff member cleans a store window before it reopens in Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

Residents queue to buy food for breakfast in Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

Passengers waits for a train at a metro station in Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

Residents take photos at the Bund in Shanghai, Jun. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)

