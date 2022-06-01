Home>>
Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 10 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:19, June 01, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai's largest temporary COVID-19 hospital closes
- Shanghai's largest makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients closes
- Residents welcome normal hustle and bustle as China’s top two cities reemerge from epidemic cautiously but steadily
- Shanghai to fully restore normal production, living order from June 1
- Shanghai reports 9 confirmed, 22 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.