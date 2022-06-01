We Are China

Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 10 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:19, June 01, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 local asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

