Shanghai reports 8 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:34, June 03, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

