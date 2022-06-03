Home>>
Shanghai reports 8 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:34, June 03, 2022
SHANGHAI, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported eight confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai as we knew it is coming back
- Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
- Major railway station in Shanghai resumes operation
- Chief procurator of Shanghai under investigation
- People's daily life in Shanghai, China
- Shanghai returning to normalcy as epidemic wanes
- People take photos during wee hours at Bund in E China's Shanghai
- Shanghai restores normal life
- Shanghai resumes normal production and life
- Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 10 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.