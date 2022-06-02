We Are China

Shanghai reports 5 confirmed, 8 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:51, June 02, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported five confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and eight local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)