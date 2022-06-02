Major railway station in Shanghai resumes operation

Xinhua) 09:49, June 02, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Xinhua) -- At 6:52 a.m. Wednesday, a train carrying 750 passengers departed from Shanghai South Railway Station. It marks the station has resumed operation after it was suspended for about two months due to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

"The passengers on the train are mainly students and migrant workers," said Li Yi, deputy head of the Shanghai station of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Since the COVID-19 resurgence in Shanghai this year, the number of passenger trains and passengers departing from Shanghai declined sharply.

Apart from the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station which has maintained operation amid the epidemic, Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station had suspended part of their train operation. The Shanghai Railway Station resumed normal operation on May 18.

On Wednesday, 64 passenger trains carrying over 35,000 passengers will depart from these three railway stations in Shanghai.

To further facilitate the resumption of work and production, railway services in the Yangtze River Delta region will be increased orderly from Wednesday, said local railway authorities.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)