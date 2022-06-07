Home>>
Shanghai resumes offline classes for senior high school students
(Xinhua) 08:16, June 07, 2022
Students line up to enter the campus of Shanghai Dajing High School affiliated to Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) in Shanghai, east China, June 6, 2022.
Shanghai has resumed offline classes of senior high school students in the top two grades since Monday.
The city's entrance examination for colleges has be postponed for a month to July 7 to 9 due to the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
