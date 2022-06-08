Shanghai adds 4 local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:14, June 08, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

All four infections were detected in a community screening, and all of them have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 72 close contacts of the four in Shanghai had been placed in quarantine for medical observation.

