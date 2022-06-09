Shanghai Disney Resort to partially resume operations

Xinhua) 13:09, June 09, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disney Resort said on Thursday that it will partially resume operations on June 10 as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes in the city.

Wishing Star Park, the World of Disney Store and Blue Sky Boulevard will resume operations first, said a press release from the resort.

Upon reopening, each of these resort locations will operate at limited capacity and reduced hours of operation, it said.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

Each visitor entering the resort will be required to present a green Shanghai health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

The resort said it will continue to implement strict pandemic control and prevention requirements, with new additional measures and operational changes following guidelines from local authorities during the initial reopening period.

