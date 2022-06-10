Shanghai adds 6 COVID-19 infections

June 10, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported five locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier on Thursday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

All the six infections were detected in the community screening, and all of them have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said the health commission.

Among the six infections, three were staff workers of a beauty salon in Xuhui District, it said.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. The beauty salon has a total of 16 employees and health authorities have also traced 481 customers.

Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, said the risk of epidemic resurgence still exists as sporadic infections from community transmission were still reported in Shanghai over the past days since June 1.

