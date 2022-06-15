Last downtown COVID-19 makeshift hospital in Shanghai closes

Ecns.cn) 16:28, June 15, 2022

Medical staff members pose for a group photo at the makeshift hospital of Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area, east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

The makeshift hospital will be shut down on Wednesday, leaving the Fuxing Pavilion at the China Flower Expo in Chongming District as the last operating COVID-19 makeshift hospital.

As of Thursday, 47,920 COVID-19 patients received treatment at the hospital and more than 7,000 medical workers from 20 medical teams have worked here.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)