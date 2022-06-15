Shanghai Disneytown to reopen on June 16

Xinhua) 09:34, June 15, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Disney Resort announced Tuesday that Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel would both reopen on Thursday.

Since late March, the resort has suspended the operation of Disneyland, Disneytown, two theme hotels, and other venues to prevent and control the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Wishing Star Park, Blue Sky Boulevard, and the World of Disney Store at the resort resumed operations on June 10.

Shanghai Disneyland and Toy Story Hotel will remain temporarily closed until further notice, according to the resort.

Disneytown will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Visitors entering the venues must present a green Shanghai health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

The resort said it would continue to follow guidelines from local authorities, including disinfection at venues and social distancing during the initial reopening period. Visitors must wear masks at all times, indoors or outdoors, except when eating.

Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of the opening of the resort.

