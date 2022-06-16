Shanghai reports 2 local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua) 09:53, June 16, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from midnight to 5 p.m. Wednesday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

All the two infections were detected during a community screening, and the patients have been sent to designated hospitals for medical treatment or observation, said the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, 57 close contacts and 29 sub-close contacts of the cases have been traced for quarantine.

The two areas connected to the infections have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the municipal anti-epidemic headquarters.

