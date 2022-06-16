Shanghai introduces measures to promote employment of fresh graduates

Xinhua) 10:07, June 16, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai on Wednesday announced a series of favorable policies including household registration and housing to attract talents and promote the employment of fresh graduates.

The megacity in east China has eased restrictions on household registration in its suburban new areas for fresh graduates from both Shanghai and other cities while extending the application period.

In 2022, Shanghai will add 25,000 new rental housing units for talents, and provide a batch of affordable, long-term, and stable rental housing for fresh graduates working in the city.

The policies also include increasing incentives for introducing and recommending talents, reducing the rent and tax burden of talent-intensive enterprises, increasing financial support, and promoting innovation in the science and technology industries.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)