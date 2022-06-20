Shanghai reports one asymptomatic COVID-19 case from community

Xinhua) 09:38, June 20, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported one locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case from community screening on Sunday, the municipal government told a press conference.

As of 4 p.m., 137 close contacts and another 171 sub-close contacts of the case have been identified and placed in quarantine.

One neighborhood in Baoshan District has been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19.

