Shanghai reports two asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 08:49, June 27, 2022

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai reported two local asymptomatic COVID-19 infections between midnight and 5 p.m. Sunday, the municipal health commission said at a press conference.

Both cases were detected during community screening, and the individuals have been sent to designated hospitals for medical observation, according to the health commission.

Epidemiological investigations were carried out immediately. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, 131 close contacts and 295 sub-close contacts of the cases had been identified for quarantine.

Two areas connected to the infections have been classified as medium-risk for COVID-19, according to the municipal anti-COVID-19 headquarters.

