Shanghai catering business ready to welcome dine-in customers
(Ecns.cn) 14:06, June 29, 2022
A staff member cleans a table to prepare for the resumption of dine-in services at a restaurant in Shanghai, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)
Shanghai is set to resume the dine-in services on Wednesday as the recent COVID-19 resurgence is under control.
