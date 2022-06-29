Shanghai catering business ready to welcome dine-in customers

Ecns.cn) 14:06, June 29, 2022

A staff member cleans a table to prepare for the resumption of dine-in services at a restaurant in Shanghai, June 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Shanghai is set to resume the dine-in services on Wednesday as the recent COVID-19 resurgence is under control.

