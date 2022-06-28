Home>>
Company in Harbin maintains stable production under strict COVID-19 measures
(Xinhua) 09:07, June 28, 2022
A worker is seen at a workshop at Harbin Electric Machinery Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 27, 2022. The company maintains stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- ‘No slack’ stressed as Beijing, Shanghai emerge from Omicron shade
- Commentary: China capable of coordinating COVID control with economic, social development
- Cities recovering as dynamic zero-COVID approach mitigates virus impact
- Chinese mainland reports 14 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 95 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.