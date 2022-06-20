Chinese mainland reports 14 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:30, June 20, 2022

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 14 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10 in Shanghai and four in Beijing, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 10 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in six provincial-level regions.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 219,215 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

