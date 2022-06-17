Home>>
51 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 14:01, June 17, 2022
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 51 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,995 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.
