51 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 14:01, June 17, 2022

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- A total of 51 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery had reached 218,995 on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday.

