88 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 13:49, June 11, 2022
BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 88 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.
The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,647 on the Chinese mainland on Friday.
