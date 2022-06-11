88 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 88 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, the National Health Commission said in its Saturday report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,647 on the Chinese mainland on Friday.

