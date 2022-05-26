Home>>
441 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 14:02, May 26, 2022
BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 441 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its Thursday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 215,123 as of Wednesday.
