849 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 09, 2022
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 849 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, the National Health Commission said in its Monday report.
That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 206,119 as of Sunday.
