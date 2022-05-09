Chaoyang District of Beijing starts new round of nucleic acid test
Medical worker Yan Xu collects swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Volunteer Li Yang (R) registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Volunteer Bai Yijiang (L) registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
