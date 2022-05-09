Chaoyang District of Beijing starts new round of nucleic acid test

Xinhua) 08:42, May 09, 2022

Medical worker Yan Xu collects swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Volunteer Li Yang (R) registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Volunteer Bai Yijiang (L) registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2022. Chaoyang District started further district-wide nucleic acid testing from May 7 to 9 on. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)