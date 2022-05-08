Districts in Beijing launch nucleic acid test
A community worker guides residents for nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Residents line up for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Residents line up for nucleic acid test in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A resident registers for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A resident registers for nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photos
