We Are China

Districts in Beijing launch nucleic acid test

Xinhua) 12:30, May 08, 2022

A community worker guides residents for nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Residents line up for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Residents line up for nucleic acid test in Shijingshan District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A resident registers for nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A resident registers for nucleic acid test in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)