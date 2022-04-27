Home>>
Daily supplies sufficient in Beijing amid COVID-19 resurgence
(CGTN) 15:14, April 27, 2022
Daily necessities are in sufficient supply and food prices are stable across Beijing as the Chinese capital races to control the latest resurgence of COVID-19. E-commerce platforms are also being asked to broaden their capacity as best they can. Residents have been stocking up on groceries and daily necessities for the past two days, in case their residential compounds are put under closed-off management in the following days.
