Wednesday, April 27, 2022

3,728 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 10:22, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,728 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday. 

