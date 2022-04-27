Home>>
3,728 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:22, April 27, 2022
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A total of 3,728 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
