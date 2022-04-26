Home>>
Beijing reports 32 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:18, April 26, 2022
Staff members register for residents before nucleic acid test at a testing site in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 32 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic carrier on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.
Of the 32 confirmed cases, one had been reported as an asymptomatic carrier on Sunday, according to the municipal health commission.
