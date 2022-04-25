Chinese mainland reports 2,666 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
A volunteer conducts disinfection at a community in Huangpu District, Shanghai, east China, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 2,666 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 2,472 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.
Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 79 in Jilin, 26 in Heilongjiang, and 14 in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 16,983 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Sunday, out of a total of 17,528 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 2,982 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, there were 29,178 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
Sunday saw 51 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,776.
