Chinese mainland reports 2,119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,931 in Shanghai
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 2,119 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,931 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday.
Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 63 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 15,698 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 16,383 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 2,730 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 30,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
Thursday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,674.
