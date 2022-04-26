Home>>
Beijing races to ensure daily supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence
(Ecns.cn) 16:19, April 26, 2022
A staff member stacks vegetables at a Hema Fresh store in Chaoyang District, Beijing, April 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)
The stocks in the store are sufficient. Beijing has an adequate supply of daily necessities amid latest COVID-19 resurgence.
