Beijing races to ensure daily supplies amid COVID-19 resurgence

Ecns.cn) 16:19, April 26, 2022

A staff member stacks vegetables at a Hema Fresh store in Chaoyang District, Beijing, April 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Fu Tian)

The stocks in the store are sufficient. Beijing has an adequate supply of daily necessities amid latest COVID-19 resurgence.

