Chinese mainland reports 1,908 new local COVID-19 cases, 1,661 in Shanghai
Medical workers check the list of residents to be swabbed for nucleic acid testing at the Guangfu residential area in Yuyuan sub-district in Shanghai, east China, April 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 1,908 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,661 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 91 in Jiangxi, 44 in Jilin, and 32 in Beijing.
Shanghai also reported 15,319 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Monday, among a total of 15,816 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.
Following the recovery of 2,323 COVID-19 patients on Monday, there were 28,726 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
Monday saw 52 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,828.
