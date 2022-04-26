Home>>
2,323 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 11:25, April 26, 2022
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,323 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
