Chinese mainland reports 1,818 new local COVID-19 cases, 1,606 in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 10:23, April 27, 2022
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,818 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,606 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.
