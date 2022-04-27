Chinese mainland reports 1,818 new local COVID-19 cases, 1,606 in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:23, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 1,818 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,606 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Wednesday.

