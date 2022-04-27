NE China's Harbin updates epidemic control and prevention measures

Xinhua) 14:29, April 27, 2022

Citizens get on a bus in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 26, 2022. Harbin has updated its epidemic control and prevention measures from April 26 to 29 in six districts including Daoli, Daowai, Nangang, Xiangfang, Pingfang and Songbei, according to local authority.

In alternating order, cars with selected last numbers of the plates are allowd on the road each day. Bus service has been resumed with a limited passenger capacity while the metro service continues to be suspended. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

