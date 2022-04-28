Home>>
Beijing adds three more high-risk areas for COVID-19
(Xinhua) 14:42, April 28, 2022
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Three communities in Beijing were Wednesday classified as high-risk areas for COVID-19, and five others as medium-risk areas, as more locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported.
The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to five and medium-risk areas to 16, said a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work.
