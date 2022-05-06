Beijing's 12 districts carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Xicheng District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
A volunteer helps citizens check identity information at a COVID-19 test site in Dongcheng District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A volunteer helps a foreigner to check identity information at a COVID-19 test site in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
People line up to take nucleic acid tests in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
People line up to take nucleic acid tests in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
