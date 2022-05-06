Beijing's 12 districts carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening

Xinhua) 10:04, May 06, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for a nucleic acid test in Xicheng District, Beijing, capital of China, May 5, 2022. Beijing's 12 districts have carried out three rounds of nucleic acid screening from Tuesday till Thursday on a daily basis to curb the COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

