People from different walks of life join fight against COVID-19 in Beijing
A temporary stand selling daily necessities is launched in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
During the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Beijing, people from different walks of life have joined the fight against the coronavirus, working against the clock to offer hearty support. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 test site in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A delivery man contacts residents who ordered online in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
Medical workers go door-to-door to take swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2022.
Community workers transport medical supplies in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2022.
A delivery man delivers parcels to the doorstep of households in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A sub-district worker disinfects vehicles in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
Community workers pick parcels for residents in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A resident picks parcels at the gate of a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
Community workers deliver medicine to residents in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A resident picks a parcel with the help of a community worker in a community in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
Residents queue up for nucleic acid testing at a COVID-19 test site in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A community worker delivers daily necessities to residents in a community in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2022.
A resident poses for a photo with a parcel she picked in a community in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
Community workers sort parcels in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022.
Community workers keep residents in good order to buy daily necessities in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A community worker delivers vegetables to a senior resident in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing inside a residential building in a community in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
A staffer of a neighborhood committee (R, front) provides service for a senior who needs medical help in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing inside a residential building in a community in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2022.
A resident (2nd L) buys vegetables at a temporary stand selling daily necessities in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A delivery man loads packages onto a vehicle at a parcel distribution site in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A supermarket employee (L) helps a resident pack vegetables at a temporary stand selling daily necessities in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A temporary stand selling daily necessities is launched in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A resident scans a QR code to join a WeChat group to buy vegetables in a community in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, April 28, 2022.
A staff member disinfects a public toilet in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2022.
