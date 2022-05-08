Home>>
Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 20:38, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 39 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, said local authorities Sunday.
The new cases were all from people under quarantine. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation treatment, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, at a press conference.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, 727 COVID-19 cases had been logged in Beijing since the COVID-19 resurgence on April 22, involving 15 districts. The Chinese capital now has 21 high-risk areas and 33 medium-risk areas.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Countryside road trips hot amid Beijing's epidemic control during May Day holiday
- Districts in Beijing launch nucleic acid test
- Beijing adds four COVID-19 high-risk areas
- Beijing's 12 districts carry out three rounds of nucleic acid screening
- Beijing reports 41 new local COVID-19 cases
- Medics maintain efficient emergency medical services amid COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing
- Beijing reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases
- Beijing requires 48-hr negative COVID-19 test result to enter public venues
- Beijing schools to start holiday one day earlier over COVID-19
- People from different walks of life join fight against COVID-19 in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.