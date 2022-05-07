Over 1.25 bln Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19: official

Xinhua) 10:10, May 07, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.25 billion Chinese have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of Thursday, accounting for 88.74 percent of the country's total population, a Chinese health official said Friday.

As of Thursday, about 3.35 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across the Chinese mainland, and nearly 757 million people had received the booster jab, Wu Liangyou, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference.

As for the senior citizens, nearly 228 million people aged 60 and above had been vaccinated. Among them, nearly 216 million people had been fully vaccinated, and over 162 million people had received booster shots, Wu said.

