1,602 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 13:19, May 06, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,602 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its Friday report.

That brought the mainland's total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 202,277 as of Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)