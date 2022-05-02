We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 846 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:37, May 02, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Daxing District, Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Sunday reported 846 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 727 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.

