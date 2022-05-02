China's Changchun clears COVID-19 risk areas
Aerial photo taken on May 1, 2022 shows citizens visiting a park in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced Sunday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
CHANGCHUN, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, has cleared all medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters announced Sunday.
The announcement came after three areas in the city's Lyuyuan District were downgraded to low risk on Sunday, thus bringing the entire city of Changchun to the low-risk category.
Jilin Province, the northeastern manufacturing hub and national commodity grain base, saw over 60,000 cases reported in the latest outbreak. It previously imposed measures such as traffic control and closed-off management in the cities of Changchun and Jilin to curb the transmission of COVID-19.
