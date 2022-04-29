Home>>
Over 81 pct of senior citizens fully vaccinated in China
(Xinhua) 10:26, April 29, 2022
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- About 215 million people aged 60 and above, or 81.44 percent of the age group, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland, a health official said Thursday.
Nearly 160 million of them also got a booster shot, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the disease control and prevention division of the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference, noting that the vaccination speed for the age group is accelerating.
So far, 1.25 billion Chinese people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 88.62 percent of the total population, data from the NHC shows.
