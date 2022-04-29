China's Jilin City clears all COVID-19 high, medium-risk areas
A saleswoman packs fruits at a market in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.
Jilin City cleared all areas classified as high and medium-risk for COVID-19, local authorities said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
Aerial photo taken on April 28, 2022 shows a view of Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province.
A citizen takes a walk in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.
A citizen shops at a pharmacy in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.
Staff members fill a pass card for a resident in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 28, 2022.
