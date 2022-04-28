Home>>
2,724 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 13:16, April 28, 2022
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,724 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Changchun to resume life, production as epidemic eases
- Beijing's Haidian District strengthens supply of daily necessities
- Daily supplies sufficient in Beijing amid COVID-19 resurgence
- NE China's Harbin updates epidemic control and prevention measures
- NE China speeds up work resumption as epidemic abates
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.