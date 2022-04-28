Languages

2,724 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua) 13:16, April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 2,724 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

