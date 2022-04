Beijing's Haidian District strengthens supply of daily necessities

Xinhua) 16:26, April 27, 2022

Staff members unload vegetables from a truck at a residential area in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022. Communities in Haidian District have strengthened the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Residents select vegetables at a residential area in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022. Communities in Haidian District have strengthened the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member prepares vegetables at a residential area in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022. Communities in Haidian District have strengthened the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Staff members unload vegetables from a truck at a residential area in Haidian District, Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2022. Communities in Haidian District have strengthened the supply of daily necessities for residents following a recent COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

