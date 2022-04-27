China's Changchun to resume life, production as epidemic eases

Xinhua) 17:02, April 27, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jian)

CHANGCHUN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, will remove the citywide closed-off management gradually from Thursday, the city's headquarters for epidemic prevention and control said Wednesday.

The city, a northeastern manufacturing hub and national commodity grain base, will resume normal life and production in an orderly manner, the headquarters said.

On Tuesday, the province reported 51 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 of which were reported in Changchun City. Another 905 COVID-19 patients in Changchun City were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the same day, according to the province's health commission.

Jilin Province saw over 60,000 cases reported in the latest outbreak. It previously imposed measures such as traffic control and closed-off management in the cities of Changchun and Jilin to effectively curb the transmission of COVID-19.

